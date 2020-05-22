Resolving the COVID-19 pandemic depends on treatments, testing, and ultimately a widely disseminated vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. In recent decades, the biopharmaceutical industry has developed new approaches to vaccination using antigens, virus-like particles (VLPs), viral and bacterial vectors, and nucleic acids. Current events have placed those innovations at the front and center of public attention, offering many companies an opportunity to demonstrate their potential in an unprecedented way. Here, BPIâ€™s senior technical editor describes the challenges that developers face in doing so, points to questions raised by hurried timelines and ethical concerns, and features some of the innovators leading the way. Patent attorneys from Knobbe Martens discuss the potential for governments to appropriate intellectual property related to products that emerge from all that development work. And a specialist from Sartorius Stedim Biotech highlights the importance of technology providers in achieving the goal of protecting everyone from COVID-19.

