Cell Therapy — Supply Chain Discussions

The 2017 approval of Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) has paved the way for other cell therapy products to reach the patients who need them. Each passing year promises to open the regulatory floodgates to more product approvals, but technical and manufacturing issues continue to keep initially high expectations from being realized. One barrier is supply chain complexity, especially for the subset of autologous cell therapies. This eBook features expert commentary from Be The Match BioTherapies, a company providing more than 50 product sponsors with cell-sourcing and supply-chain management services for cell therapies in development. Joy Aho and Abby Waters describe best practices to ensure supply chain security, from raw materials to finished products. But first, three relevant news stories from the virtual pages of BioProcess Insider set the stage for discussion with perspectives from McKinsey and Company, ATMPS, and Cryoport Systems.

