This webcast features: Ramsey Shanbaky, Associate Director, Bioprocess Applications, Repligen
In-process measurement is the key to process monitoring and control. It can save time and money by helping you identify key aspects of your process in real-time.
In this webcast, we will demonstrate how the CTech™ FlowVPX™ Slope Spectroscopy System, when directly integrated in one or more locations of a process stream, has helped reveal process characteristics that until now have been hidden due to the limitations of the most used online fixed pathlength UV-visual solutions.
Variable Pathlength Technology (VPT) has revolutionized the in-line measurement of concentration by delivering rapid and highly accurate real-time results on the widest range of samples and concentrations (from less than 1 mg/mL to over 300 mg/mL).
Key takeaways:
- Understanding what VPT is and how it differs from traditional UV-vis techniques and equipment.
- Learning how the FlowVPX System can help increase process understanding, improve cycle time, and ensure high quality, reproducible results.
- Analyzing real world data from multiple workflow applications including continuous chromatography, capture and polish chromatography, ultra-filtration/diafiltration, and formulation.
