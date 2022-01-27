In-process measurement is the key to process monitoring and control. It can save time and money by helping you identify key aspects of your process in real-time.

In this webcast, we will demonstrate how the CTech™ FlowVPX™ Slope Spectroscopy System, when directly integrated in one or more locations of a process stream, has helped reveal process characteristics that until now have been hidden due to the limitations of the most used online fixed pathlength UV-visual solutions.

Variable Pathlength Technology (VPT) has revolutionized the in-line measurement of concentration by delivering rapid and highly accurate real-time results on the widest range of samples and concentrations (from less than 1 mg/mL to over 300 mg/mL).

Key takeaways: