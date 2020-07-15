Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Development and Manufacturing with Fully Integrated Closed CAR-T Cell Therapy Platform



For many years, the primary forms of cancer treatment have been chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. An amazing breakthrough known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is being studied in the treatment of various types of cancer, including acute and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma, and solid tumors. Developing innovative advanced therapies is one of our greatest opportunities to dramatically improve patientsâ€™ lives. WuXi Advanced Technologies recently announced the expansion of its service capabilities by offering a fully integrated CAR-T cell therapy platform to help accelerate the timeline for cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing, and release while providing greater predictability.

This poster will showcase a method for accelerating timelines and progress to market for CAR-T production that includes: in-stock raw materials with established batch records; regulatory and technical expertise; process and analytical development; full in-process and release testing; robust quality control and quality assurance oversight; and facilities that offer the capacity and flexibility to meet client timeline needs. The platform also offers a closed process that allows flexibility of clinical manufacturing in a shared pre-equipped suite model that will significantly increase efficiency while mitigating cost.

Key Takeaways:

How a closed-process CAR-T cell therapy platform streamlines manufacturing

How to accelerate timelines and progress to market for CAR-T production

How to mitigate risk with greater predictability through a fully integrated platform

