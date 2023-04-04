This webcast features: Sofia B. Carvalho, PhD, Senior Research Associate, iBET.
The expanding landscape of viruses and virus-like particles (VLPs) holds great promise for the development of safe and effective vaccines for a wide range of diseases. To keep up with the bioprocess progress requirements and growing regulatory constraints, it is critical to improve high-throughput in-process product quality control and vaccine manufacturing monitoring. There is a current need for novel and robust analytical tools in this area.
iBET has a long track record in virus bioprocess development and has been focused on establishing strong competencies in bioanalytics.
In this webcast, we demonstrate how biolayer interferometry (BLI) technology applied on an OctetÂ® platform can be used for the development of analytical tools for the quantification of viral particles used in vaccines. We will present two strategies for quantification of in-process samples at all stages of the bioprocess, a Rotavirus vaccine, and an Influenza VLPs vaccine candidate.
Key Takeaways:
- Understand why advanced and robust bioanalytics for viral-based vaccine development and process monitoring are needed.
- Assess how BLI technology can be used to quantify in-process viral samples, while being compatible with bioprocess development timelines constraints, reducing resources and associated costs.
- Learn about the development of a cell- and label-free method, suitable for real process samples, achieving titers comparable with gold standard methods.
