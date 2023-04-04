This webcast features: Sofia B. Carvalho, PhD, Senior Research Associate, iBET.

The expanding landscape of viruses and virus-like particles (VLPs) holds great promise for the development of safe and effective vaccines for a wide range of diseases. To keep up with the bioprocess progress requirements and growing regulatory constraints, it is critical to improve high-throughput in-process product quality control and vaccine manufacturing monitoring. There is a current need for novel and robust analytical tools in this area.

iBET has a long track record in virus bioprocess development and has been focused on establishing strong competencies in bioanalytics.

In this webcast, we demonstrate how biolayer interferometry (BLI) technology applied on an OctetÂ® platform can be used for the development of analytical tools for the quantification of viral particles used in vaccines. We will present two strategies for quantification of in-process samples at all stages of the bioprocess, a Rotavirus vaccine, and an Influenza VLPs vaccine candidate.