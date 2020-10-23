Aggressive Microbial Production from Inoculation Through Harvest in Single-Use Systems

This webcast features: Dmitrij Bugajev, R&D Scientist, and Jason D. Brown, Design Engineer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Single-use fermentors enable production facilities to utilize single-use technologies instead of traditional stainless-steel fermentor vessels, achieving equivalent expression with rapidly growing high-density cultures. In this webcast, we will compare some results from various processes with yeast and bacteria before and after technology transferred to single-use at our two facilities. We will give you our feedback as previous end users of stainless-steel fermentors and now of single-use fermentors along with things to considerations that might help you make your transition smooth. We will discuss single-use processing benefits and time-saving advantages to simplify closed-system production from inoculation through harvest and initial downstream processing.

You will learn about:

How Thermo Fisher Scientific’s single-use fermentor and bioprocessing capacities might fit into your workflow

Thermo Fisher’s experience in transitioning from being a fermentor end user to applying single-use bioprocessing

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.