Computer-aided biology describes a growing ecosystem of tools that augment human capabilities in the laboratory. In this report we give two case study examples of how computer-aided biology has transformed industrial gene therapy bioprocessing. Read on to discover how Synthace’s Antha cloud-based software platform has enabled industrial collaborators Oxford Biomedica and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to harness the power of Bioprocessing 4.0 by:

incorporating new process analytical technologies (PAT), such as Raman Spectroscopy, into their unit operations

automating the upload, collation, organization, structuring, processing, visualization, and analysis of large bioprocess datasets from various sources

precluding the need for data wrangling and reducing the time from data generation to high-value bioprocess insight from weeks to minutes.

Fill out the form below to learn more about the Antha platform now.





