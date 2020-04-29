Bioprocessing 4.0 Accelerates Biological Research and Development Using Computer-Aided Biology

Read this special report to learn more about the Antha software platform.Computer-aided biology describes a growing ecosystem of tools that augment human capabilities in the laboratory. In this report we give two case study examples of how computer-aided biology has transformed industrial gene therapy bioprocessing. Read on to discover how Synthace’s Antha cloud-based software platform has enabled industrial collaborators Oxford Biomedica and the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to harness the power of Bioprocessing 4.0 by:

  • incorporating new process analytical technologies (PAT), such as Raman Spectroscopy, into their unit operations
  • automating the upload, collation, organization, structuring, processing, visualization, and analysis of large bioprocess datasets from various sources
  • precluding the need for data wrangling and reducing the time from data generation to high-value bioprocess insight from weeks to minutes.

