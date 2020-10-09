Application-Specific Enhancements to Thermo Fisher Scientific™ HyPerforma™ Single-Use Bioreactors

This webcast features: Ben Madsen, Engineer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The rapid growth of biotherapeutic manufacturing has created significant demand for workflow solutions featuring greater product yield, lower production costs, and accelerated development timelines. To address these demands, developers have moved away from “one-size-fits-all” approaches and are increasingly focused on solutions that address the specific needs of diverse bioproduction processes. Given this shift toward process-specific solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific™ has introduced a series of application-specific enhancements to the HyPerforma™ Single Use Bioreactor (SUB) product platform, each tailored to the unique requirements of perfusion, intensified fed-batch, and adherent cell cultures. This presentation describes the changes required to meet these specific culture demands and presents case studies for each, highlighting the effects of the process-specific alterations.

You will learn:

Key advantages of mixing and gassing enhancements to HyPerforma SUBs

System and BPC requirements necessary for upgrades

