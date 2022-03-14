Autologous CAR T-Cell Manufacturing Using a Semi-Automatic, Closed, Modular Workflow



There have been tremendous efforts to make CAR T-cells more effective, safe, and persistent when treating patients. On the manufacturing side, however, errors, lot-to-lot variation, and contamination can be associated with open processes and manual handling of CAR T-cells. Cell isolation, gene editing, expansion, and cryopreservation are complex steps in a typical autologous CAR T-cell manufacturing process. Integrating this complicated multistep workflow into a closed, modular, benchtop system can facilitate transitions from laboratory scale to clinical manufacturing and improve the consistency, purity, and safety of CAR T-cell products.

In this application note you will learn about Thermo Fisher Scientificâ€™s digitally compatible, GMP-compliant, semi-automated manufacturing platform, which when used with Gibco CTS reagents, protocols, and analytics can result in consistent and efficacious CAR T-cell production.





