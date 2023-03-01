This webcast features: Manuel Matos, PhD, Field Application Scientist, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Marco Baldazzi, DSP Research Laboratory Technician, Menarini Biotech.

While protein A affinity chromatography is the most commonly used method for monoclonal antibody (MAb) capture in clarified harvest coming from CHO cell cultivation, one significant challenge is the high cost of the media required when using these resins. Therefore, it’s crucial to evaluate alternative strategies that may reduce costs and increase productivity without affecting product quality attributes.

In this study, MabCaptureTM C resin has been compared with a Protein A resin used in a DSP platform, showing a higher dynamic binding capacity while keeping the productâ€™s critical quality attributes within acceptable limits. Furthermore, the adsorbentâ€™s robustness and reusability when scaling up makes POROSTM MabCaptureTM the ideal choice for bioprocessing of MAbs.

Key Takeaways:

Learn about process design and optimization for novel affinity chromatography in a MAb platform.

Compare data with traditional Protein A chromatography results.

Understand the reusability and clean-in-place experimental results for POROSTM MabCaptureTM C affinity resin.

