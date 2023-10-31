Can LC-MS Based PAT Remedy the Pain Points for a Bioprocess Engineer?

The past decades have brought a tremendous increase in new biologics and biotherapeutics that offer patients more efficient and safer treatment options than they had before. Such revolutionary innovations in biopharmaceuticals are

to a large extent thanks to advancements in upstream research and development, which are important drivers of bioprocesses. But despite this unceasing progress, upstream bioprocess engineers continue to face challenges and pain points in their work. In this article, Magnus Wetterhall, Global Marketing Manager — Bioprocess at Waters Corporation, highlights some of those pain points with a view to how comprehensive process analytical technologies (PATs) based on liquid chromatography (LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) can help to address such issues in development and manufacturing of new biotherapeutics.

