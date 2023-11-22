Clinical-Scale Electroporation of T Cells Improves Treatment in Patients with Refractory Cancer



Refractory cancers have advanced in progression or have not responded to prior therapies making them difficult to treat. One solution is adoptive T cell therapy in which a patient’s own T cells are genetically engineered to enhance natural, anti-tumor, immune responses. Discover how MaxCyte® enabled the first-ever human clinical trial with effective, multiplex CRISPR gene editing of T cells from patients with advanced, refractory cancer. Therapeutic T cells, modified with the MaxCyte ExPERT™ platform, engrafted and survived for months in the human body, a significant improvement over many previous approaches where these cells lost their function within days. Explore how this approach resulted in a durable, safe and effective T cell receptor immunotherapy.



