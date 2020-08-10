Astrea Bioseparations Ltd. (Astrea) is the only bioseparations company to offer ligand discovery and adsorbent development services coupled with manufacture and supply of bulk quantities of chromatography adsorbents and production of prepacked chromatography columns to good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards. Our synthetic affinity ligands have been proven over 30 years through numerous examples of successful discovery, development, and delivery of novel affinity adsorbents. Our technology is designed to capture and purify selective target biomolecules â€” including recombinant proteins, human plasma proteins, fusion proteins, and engineered fragments â€” as well as remove specific impurities such as endotoxins, isoagglutinins, and prions.

