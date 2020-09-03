Demand for drugs and therapeutics is growing thanks to the globalization of pharmaceutical-based medicine. Manufacturing new drugs and getting them to market faster, more economically and safely demands development strategies and business models that support successful outcomes for both investors and patients.

Outsourcing has become an increasingly attractive business model for pharma as companies seek partners who can deliver comprehensive end-to-end drug substance and drug product development. It has prompted contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to consolidate and expand to create a more comprehensive contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). Since then, the CDMO model has evolved and a new class of CDMO has emerged; the embedded CDMO

In this whitepaper, we look at the broad set of trends inï¬‚uencing pharmaceutical development and manufacturing strategy today, and how these drivers are inï¬‚uencing new business models with outsourced partners. We highlight the inherent value proposition of embedded CDMOs, and how this business model is helping to optimize drug substance and drug product development and commercial manufacture.