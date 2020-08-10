Chromatogram review is a monitoring method used to verify process performance in packed-bed chromatography processes. By observing key process parameters such as chromatography column outlet conductivity or UV absorbance, it is possible to identify the signs of a poorly packed column, resin degradation, or equipment malfunction. Therefore, chromatogram review is implemented as an in-process control (IPC) to decrease variability and identify suboptimal performance, thereby enhancing yield and ensuring high product quality.

