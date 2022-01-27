Discover how Pall Corporation and Lonza collaborated to improve single-use technology training for operators using a blended approach to learning.

This article presents:

The importance of SUT training for operators.

Why a blended approach ensures that operators get the training they need in the format that best suits their learning style.

How collaboration between suppliers and biomanufacturers can shorten training program development timelines and increase the quality of training tools.

How Pall and Lonza developed a digital training approach together.

The benefits of virtual (VR) and mixed reality (MR) training.

How Lonza introduced VR training.

Download this article today and learn how to increase the speed and efficiency of your operator training on SUT.



