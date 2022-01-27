Discover how Pall Corporation and Lonza collaborated to improve single-use technology training for operators using a blended approach to learning.
This article presents:
- The importance of SUT training for operators.
- Why a blended approach ensures that operators get the training they need in the format that best suits their learning style.
- How collaboration between suppliers and biomanufacturers can shorten training program development timelines and increase the quality of training tools.
- How Pall and Lonza developed a digital training approach together.
- The benefits of virtual (VR) and mixed reality (MR) training.
- How Lonza introduced VR training.
