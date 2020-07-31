Figure Out Any Particle with Automated Counting, Sizing, Morphology, and Identification Using the Hound

This webcast features: Lisa Krapf, Field Automation Scientist, Unchained Labs

Thorough particle sizing and analysis are essential steps in formulation development and the monitoring of manufacturing process controls. Traditional particle analysis techniques such as light obscuration do not provide morphological information that can be useful for classification. Transfer to manufacturing and scaling to production will necessitate different equipment and the potential introduction of extrinsic particles that may not have been observed previously. The combination of particle analysis with flexible options for identification can streamline the analysis and identification into a single platform. In this webinar we will discuss:

automated options for counting, sizing, and morphology for visible and subvisible particles

identification capabilities of Raman and laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS)

flexible methods to track and record particle information to simplify later identification.

