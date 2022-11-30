This webcast features: John Harmer, Strategic Initiatives Leader, Aseptic Filling, Cytiva.

Contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) strive to enable clients to get their drug product to patients faster. By expanding their service offerings with aseptic filling capabilities, CDMOs can increase the number and the types of clients they serve. A gloveless, robotic system like the Cytiva SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell or MicrocellTM Vial Filler helps enable operations to get up and running faster, improve flexibility between products and formats, and reduce contamination risk to final drug products.

Key Takeaways:

Getting your aseptic filling machine installed, qualified, and validated quickly.

Considerations for CDMOs looking to increase agility and serve more clients, including standardization and automation.

Reducing risk to final drug product by removing glove ports and conventional sources of contamination.

