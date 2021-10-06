Guidelines for Developing a High Cell Density Cryopreservation Process

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are leveraging several approaches to intensify processes with a goal of improving efficiency and productivity and reducing costs — all while ensuring the highest quality standards. The upstream workflow offers several opportunities to apply next generation technologies and methods to achieve these important goals. In this white paper we discuss integration of high cell density cryopreservation (HCDC) in the seed train and explore key considerations for developing a cryopreservation process including choice of cryoprotectant and freezing techniques.