Reduction of Host Cell Proteins (HCPs) to the lowest levels practical requires sensitive and robust analytical methods. In this Special Report, Cygnus Technologies discusses industry best practices for HCP analysis and integration of orthogonal methods for in-depth HCP characterization using Antibody Affinity Extraction (AAE) and Mass Spectrometry (MS). Download the report to learn about:

Antibody Affinity Extraction for HCP antibody coverage analysis to ensure HCP ELISA is broadly reactive and fit for purpose of process monitoring and product lot release

Comprehensive HCP characterization by AAE-MS to support regulatory filing

Improving MS resolution by enriching hitchhiker HCPs to detectable levels.

Fill out the form below to download the full report from Cygnus Technologies now.



