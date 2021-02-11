Improving and Intensifying Vaccine Purification By Implementing Affinity Chromatography

This webcast features: Zoltan Gulyas, Field Applications Specialist, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vaccines are well-established tools in the fight to eradicate infectious diseases. Over the past few decades, vaccine production has advanced significantly, largely by the introduction of new molecule modalities. However, these new types of vaccine candidates often require multiple chromatographic steps to obtain the desired level of purity. Developing an efficient purification process using the classical surface chemistries such as ion exchange and hydrophobic interaction requires significant amounts of time and resources; however, the need for rapid vaccine development has never been as important as it is today, with the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Affinity chromatography is a powerful purification technique that has proven its success in multiple areas of biotherapeutic manufacturing from monoclonal antibodies to AAV viral vectors for gene therapy applications. The selectivity of the affinity ligand ensures high purity and yield in a single step and can be the basis of a purification platform for rapid development of similar molecules in the pipeline. Despite these benefits, implementation of affinity chromatography in vaccine production has rarely been realized in the past.

Join this webinar to understand how affinity chromatography can aid vaccine development and manufacturing, and learn more on novel solutions that can help to improve the purification of different vaccine modalities such as mRNA and protein subunits.

Learning Points:

Discover the benefits of implementing affinity chromatography into a vaccine production process.

Understand how novel affinity chromatography resins can help to improve the purification of new modalities such as vaccines based on mRNA or recombinant proteins.

