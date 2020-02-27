Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells have emerged as a robust platform for bioprocessing serving both early and late-stage biotherapeutic drug supply. However, these cells and other hosts (e.g., HEK293), can be optimized for even greater potential through advanced gene editing. For example, when the endogenous glutamine synthetase (GS) gene is knocked out in CHO cells, a sixfold increase in high-producing cell lines is achieved (1). In another study, CHO with annexin A2 (ANXA2) and cathepsin gene (CTSD) knockouts were introduced to eliminate CHO host-cell proteins that complicate downstream processing and can contribute to immunogenicity (2).

Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 technology has been used successfully with many cell lines. However, CRISPR suffers from two flaws that have limited its commercial use: off-target mutagenesis, examples of which are illustrated in the figures (3, 4); and intellectual property (IP) entanglements, including a lack of clear commercial freedom to operate.

Demeetra AgBio is a new biotechnology company stemming from the gene-editing platforms of Transposagen, which is best known for its commercialization of the piggyBac transposon. That product now is used in drug discovery and development by Hera BioLabs, cell therapy clinical trials by Poseida Therapeutics, and human therapeutic cell biomanufacturing by Lonza. Demeetra is introducing the Cas-CLOVER technology for commercial bioprocessing as well as newly edited GS knockout CHO cell lines. Cas-CLOVER differs from CRISPR/Cas9 in that it is a dimeric nuclease system lacking detectable off-target mutagenesis (5). Licensing is straightforward with issued IP and clear commercial freedom to operate.

Site-specific nucleases such as zinc-finger nucleases (ZFNs), CRISPR, and now Cas-CLOVER bind to a target sequence and generate insertion and deletion indels, resulting in null mutation “knockouts” or exogenous “knock-ins” when supplied with a donor vector. If the indel frequency is determined by sequencing to be high enough, only a small set of cells need to be screened and cloned to identify edited cell lines, greatly increasing efficiency and decreasing timelines.

Dimeric Cas-CLOVER uses two guide RNAs (gRNAs) to target sequences of two “half-sites” and creates indels by cutting at the spacer sequences between the two half-sites with the proprietary dimeric Clo51 nuclease. The key to specificity and ease of design for Cas-CLOVER is the relative stringency of the dimeric Clo51 nuclease, combined with a little “wiggle room” in the spacer region. Data presented at a recent gene-editing conference demonstrated that Cas-CLOVER is controlled strictly by on-site target binding of both gRNAs within a specific spacer length, ideally 16–30 bases (5). Yet that spacer-length range enables enough flexibility to design Cas-CLOVER target sites easily in most genes of interest.

Compared with CRISPR/Cas9, Cas-CLOVER Offers… a cleaner gene editing alternative for commercial bioprocessing

similar indel frequencies

a highly specific system showing no detectable off-targets

special license structures for CDMOs

issued patents that allow clear freedom to operate

evaluation licenses for Cas-CLOVER and GS CHO knockouts — separately or together — to convert into commercial licenses.

