This webcast features: Linda Mathiasson, Strategic Customer Lead, Cytiva.

Messenger RNA technology has changed the way therapies are developed. The overall potential of mRNA is clear, with mRNA therapeutics being developed in many research areas.

The speed and potential cost gains of mRNA technology make it an interesting technology for personalized medicine.

However, much of the current equipment used in manufacturing is repurposed from the biotech industry and is designed for much larger scales than needed for mRNA.

In this webinar, we’ll discuss the challenges associated with smaller scales.

