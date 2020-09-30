Luina Bio, one of Australia’s most experienced biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizations, has announced plans to open a new good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing suite. The expansion plans include a new small-scale GMP manufacturing suite that is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2020. The suite will complete the company’s service offerings to customers that require small-scale GMP facilities.

“This new suite will allow us to respond to those customers that need a smaller active dose for their initial clinical development but cannot easily find the right facility,” said Luina Bio CEO Les Tillack.

Fill out the form below to read the complete capabilities review and learn more about Luina Bio’s small-scale GMP manufacturing suite now.





