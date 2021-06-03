Mixed-Mode Chromatography: Optimizing Target Purity and Recovery with Buffer Additives

This webcast features: Xuemei He, PhD, R&D Manager of Chromatography Media Chemistry, Bio-Rad Laboratories

New biotherapeutic constructs continue to increase in biopharmaceutical development, extending treatment options to a broad range of diseases we face today.

These biopharmaceuticals include recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, bispecifics, viruses, and virus-like particles to mention a few. A simple, straightforward approach to the production of these biomolecules is required to meet the current demand for process efficiency and economics. Innovative chromatographic methods facilitate the achievement of desired drug purity and yield.

During this webcast, we showcase the unique selectivity of mixed-mode chromatography and detail the use of buffer additives for optimal target purity and yield.

Key Takeaways

The synergistic effects of ligand structural moieties

The modulation of ligand–biomolecule interactions with buffer pH, conductivity, and additives

The intuitive mechanism-based chromatography method development

