PendoTECH Sensors and Industry 4.0: Integrating a PendoTECH Single Use Sensor System with a Digital Highway



Industry 4.0 refers to the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is currently transforming modern manufacturing and production practices through the use of smart technology and artificial intelligence. At a high level, Industry 4.0 has paved the way for the integration of manufacturing execution systems (MES) with enterprise resource plan (ERP) systems and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. Biopharmaceutical manufacturing is currently evolving with the progression of Industry 4.0. The integration of business and manufacturing systems in an intelligent, digital-based, bidirectional communication solution is enabling companies to further improve and refine their manufacturing capabilities. This Technical Note explores how PendoTECH products can be easily integrated with an intelligent automation platform (IAP) that enables PendoTECH sensors and instrumentation to be conveniently adapted to a digital highway. The example IAP reviewed in this document presents a single solution that retrieves important bioprocessing parameters from PendoTECH devices reading its single use sensors (pressure, conductivity, temperature, UV absorbance, turbidity, flow, air in tube detection and pH) as well as 3rd party devices. When the IAP receives commands from the external highway, it can send commands to the devices for actions such as taring devices, controlling a pump, switching a valve, controlling trans-membrane pressure (TMP) or sending data from all devices connected to the platform. Not only can these industrial solutions reshape biopharmaceutical manufacturing, but they are easier to implement than ever before. The example industrial system described is just one of many ways to adapt PendoTECH products to a digital highway.



