Revealing Cell Secrets with Optical Sensors in Upstream Bioprocessing

This webcast features: Jake Boy, Senior Application Scientist, Scientific Bioprocessing

Single-use optical sensors play a critical role in upstream bioprocessing. Scientific Bioprocessing has developed sensors with a form factor suitable for the smallest culture vessels so that data can be obtained from the very early stages of research through scale-up in larger reactors. Our intelligent, dynamic, and real-time monitoring of pH and dissolved oxygen challenges traditional culture protocol assumptions and offers insights into the conditions that cells are actually experiencing. These insights are then used to improve cell outcomes and increase reproducibility in your cell cultures and therapeutics biomanufacturing. From T-flasks, multi-well plates, and organ-on-a-chip devices to perfusion bioreactors, miniature optical sensors can help screen culture conditions, reduce media costs, and dial in agitation or perfusion regimens.

You can use optical sensors in the development of therapeutics such as vaccines, blood components, cells, genes, and recombinant proteins to:

screen cultures with higher confidence to help you reduce time and cost

provide reliable data for reproducible results with scale-up

measure critical process parameters and support critical quality attributes.

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.