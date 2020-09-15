The rapid growth of biotherapeutic manufacturing has created significant demand for workflow solutions featuring greater product yield, lower production costs, and accelerated development timelines. To address these demands, developers have moved away from “one-size-fits-all” approaches and are increasingly focused on solutions that address the specific needs of diverse bioproduction processes.Given this shift toward process-specific solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a series of application-specific enhancements to the HyPerforma Single Use Bioreactor (SUB) product platform, each tailored to the unique requirements of perfusion, intensified fed-batch, and adherent cell cultures. This presentation describes the changes required to meet these specific culture demands and presents case studies for each, highlighting the effects of the process-specific alterations.You will learn about:

Single-use fermentors enable production facilities to utilize single-use technologies instead of traditional stainless-steel fermentor vessels, achieving equivalent expression with rapidly growing high-density cultures. We will compare some results from various processes with yeast and bacteria before and after technology transferred to single-use at our two facilities. We will give you our feedback as previous end users of stainless-steel fermentors and now of single-use fermentors along with things to considerations that might help you make your transition smooth. We also will discuss single-use processing benefits and time-saving advantages to simplify closed-system production from inoculation through harvest and initial downstream processing.You will learn about: