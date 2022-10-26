This webcast features: Ray Rendon, Application Development Manager, Colder Products Company.

Application Development Manager, Ray Rendon, examines areas for improvement in small format manufacturing processes that are commonly used in cell and gene therapies, sampling, or other small format manufacturing. Optimization of these processes can be achieved with tube welding alternatives like single-use aseptic connectors.

In this webinar, you will learn:

Key considerations when reviewing your existing processes, such as the total cost of ownership of tube welded connections and single-use aseptic connectors.

Vital evaluating criteria such as capital expenditure, raw materials and utilities.

Additional considerations such as training, downtime, validations, and connection speeds that may also impact efficiencies, cost savings, and more.

