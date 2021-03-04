Stem Cell Derived Exosome Production in Stirred-Tank Bioreactors

This webcast features: AurÃ©lie Tacheny, Project Manager and Application Specialist, and Jorge Escobar Senior Research Scientist, Applications Lab, Eppendorf

Exosomes are a population of naturally occurring, mobile, membrane-limited,

30â€“100 nm in diameter, extracellular vesicles containing a large number of proteins, lipids, messenger, and micro-RNAs. It was shown that they play a role in the mediation of intercellular communication, the modulation of immune-regulatory processes, tumor metabolism, and regenerative as well as degenerative processes. In recent years, there has been increasing interest in the therapeutic potential of exosomes produced by mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

Stirred-tank bioreactors offer the possibility to tightly control and monitor the production of exosomes, as well as the scalability, to produce increasing amounts. However, the cultivation of stem cells in stirred-tank bioreactors requires profound knowledge and precise control of the process.

In our talk, we will highlight the potential and benefits of stirred-tank bioreactors in the cultivation of stem cells for exosome production. We will share our knowledge on how we developed the process in our DASbox Mini Parallel Bioreactor System and scaled up the process to 1 L controlled by our newest parallel bioreactor control system, the SciVario twin.

Target groups:

Scientists new to the cultivation of stem cells in bioreactors

Experienced scientists looking for tips and tricks to improve their stem cell culture and EV production processes

Key learning objectives:

Learn how to cultivate stem cells in a stirred-tank bioreactor: how to identify the right cultivation method, vessel type, vessel material, and instrument configuration for your specific needs. Learn how to define and optimize important parameters to improve culture results, including tips and tricks. Deepen your knowledge and optimize your process through this live “Ask the Expert” session.

