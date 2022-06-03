The Avid project management office employed unique technology and communication techniques to maintain business continuity and material supply to our partners and the patients they serve throughout each COVID surges. The presentation will take a deep dive into the challenges and solutions encountered for each functional area in the biologics development and production process during the early COVID pandemic and later surges. Ultimately, discussing the lessons learned to maintain both internal and partner engagement during challenging times.

