The BARDA Industry Day Breakdown

This panel discussion features:



Gary Disbrow, PhD, Director, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority;

Kristen Herring, PhD, Vice President, The Conafay Group;

Ivan Silva, PhD, Principal Consultant, Latham BioPharm Group;

Joshua Speidel, PhD, Managing Partner, Latham BioPharm Group;

Brian Tse, PhD, Vice President, The Conafay Group.

The BARDA Industry Day (BID) Breakdown was a webinar intended to better inform potential BARDA collaborators on the agencyâ€™s practices, intentions, and interests.

Leveraging the information learned from BID 2022, The Conafay Group (TCG) and Latham BioPharm Group (LBG) distilled the two day event and add some additional commentary about how to best partner with BARDA.

Key Takeaways:

Expert commentary from panelists regarding the events of BID.

Insights into BARDAâ€™s preferences, practices, and intentions.

A demonstration from the TCG/LBG staff of their competency with working with BARDA.

Just fill out the form below to view the recorded panel discussion now.