The Path Toward Successful Innovation in Gene Therapies

This webcast features: Roland W. Herzog, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, Riley Children’s Foundation Professor of Immunology, and Director of the Gene and Cell Therapy Program, Indiana University School of Medicine, and Nagendra Venkata Chemuturi, PhD, Scientific Director Research, Global DMPK, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Gene therapies based on adenoassociated virus (AAV) vectors are emerging as a promising treatment strategy for various diseases, including an inherited form of blindness and spinal muscular atrophy. A major obstacle for the wide use of gene therapy is the potential for immune responses against the vector or its therapeutic gene products.

During this upcoming webinar you’ll have the opportunity to learn from two expert speakers, who are leading investigators in the field of gene therapies, as they reveal what it takes to innovate successfully.

Our distinguished presenter Roland W. Herzog, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics, Riley Children’s Foundation Professor of Immunology, and Director of the Gene and Cell Therapy Program at Indiana University School of Medicine, will provide perspective on how gene therapies based on AAV vectors are currently approved, including examples of Phase III clinical trials for coagulation diseases. He will also discuss the role of innate immune signals in the adaptive immune response to AAV gene transfer.

Nagendra Venkata Chemuturi, PhD, Scientific Director Research, Global DMPK at Takeda, will provide a glimpse of the future of gene therapies and what it holds for viral and nonviral gene therapies, with a focus on the critical role of a DMPK scientist and clinical pharmacologist.

Key learning points:

Learn what is new in the field of viral and non-viral gene therapies

Discover how to overcome challenges with immune responses against the vector or its therapeutic gene products

Understand the roles of innate signals in the adaptive immune response to AAV gene transfer

Learn about opportunities in gene therapy development from a clinical pharmacology perspective.

Who should attend:

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Scientists

Clinical Pharmacologists

Gene therapies scientists

Academia focused in gene therapies

Biopharma/Biotech focused in gene therapies

