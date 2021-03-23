Thermo Scientific DynaDrive SUB: Perfusion Application and Customer Experience Highlights

This webcast features: Kristin O’Neill, Principle Scientist, and William Tran, Sr. Bioprocess Engineer, Merck & Co., Inc., and Kevin Mullen, Senior Product Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific

As the demand for single-use technologies increases in terms of performance, efficiency, and ease-of-use, Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced a next-generation bioreactor to the biopharma industry: The Thermo Scientific HyPerforma DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor (SUB).

Building on our extensive experience, as well as nearly two decades of end-user feedback, the HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB employs a new agitator-drive technology, with carefully engineered hardware enabling exceptional performance including:

Higher turndown ratios—up to 20:1

Reliable power input—up to 80 W/m3

Improved mass transfer—past 40 hr-1

Maximum working volume—up to 5000 L

These improvements enable use across the manufacturing landscape, from preclinical to commercial production. Additionally, the vast performance increases make it an ideal choice for both current and upcoming processes that may stretch the limits of biology and engineering in legacy single-use systems.

To highlight the capabilities of the HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB, Merck & Co. Inc., presents data on using a 50-L HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB in a high-demand perfusion process. Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. This presentation will show how cell densities >200 e06 cells/mL can easily be achieved at low gas flow-rate while also being tuned to allow sufficient control of pH and pCO2.

Coupled with ergonomic improvements, high performance without customization requirements, and the ability to integrate peripheral process analytical technology (PAT) into the controller and SUB, the HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB excels as a ready-made system for tomorrow’s processes.

Learning Objectives

Viewers will learn how the HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB is suitable for high cell densities (up to 200 e06 cells/mL) with minimal sparge rates. Viewers will also learn about the experience of setting up and operating a 50-L HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB.

The new technology of the HyPerforma DynaDrive SUB will be introduced as well as associated performance improvements regarding mass transfer, volume, and scale-up.

