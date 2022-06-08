Transform Your AAV Analytics With Mass Photometry

This webcast features: Gareth Rogers, Product Manager, Refeyn, and Kirsty McManus, Senior Scientist, Characterization Team, Pharmaron Biologics.

Mass photometry is a novel, easy-to-use bioanalytical technology that measures the empty-full AAV capsid ratio in minutes using minimal sample amounts and without the need for sample preparation. Circumventing the requirement of large capital expense and skilled operators, it can be employed in different AAV workflows.

In this webinar, we present a novel mass photometry instrument called SamuxMP, which is dedicated to the challenges of AAV characterization. We show its ability to reliably quantify the empty-full particle ratio for different AAV serotypes, including benchmark data comparing our solution with gold standards.

Furthermore, we are delighted to be joined by Pharmaron, who will discuss how they have used SamuxMP at different stages in their downstream AAV purification process, demonstrating the systemâ€™s potential for facilitating protocol optimization.

Key Takeaways:

The SamuxMP is a mass photometer optimized for AAV characterization. With the SamuxMP, precise empty-full ratios can be captured within minutes for any serotype at minimal operational costs. The SamuxMP makes it easy to optimize AAV capsid purification protocols by quickly and accurately assessing the contents of sample fractions at key stages in the process.

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.