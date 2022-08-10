Visit and work with the M Lab™ Collaboration Centers from the comfort of your own lab

Welcome to the M Lab™ Collaboration Centers where life science innovators come to explore big ideas, learn new techniques, and rapidly move from complex problems to just-right solutions–together. Using world-class remote technologies, you can do all this from the comfort of your own lab!

We have expanded the walls of our labs by using the latest technology to bring you virtual visits or livestream trainings to support all areas of process development, implementation, and optimization. When you bring a problem to an M Lab™ Collaboration Center, you’re no longer facing it alone. A network of 300+ world-class problem solvers is working alongside you. These experts have helped companies just like yours tackle more than 5,000 challenges. They know what it takes for today’s pharma and biotech innovators to move from “stuck” to “solved,” all while keeping their IP secure and their momentum strong. Whatever you bring to them, they’ll bring the knowledge you need to succeed in a remote environment.

Accelerate your progress, solve your toughest problems, and map your future with the expertise and the innovative technologies available virtually with the M Lab™ Collaboration Centers.