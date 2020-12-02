De-Risking INDs with Unrivaled Monoclonality Assurance in Cell Line Development

This webcast features: Tanner Nevill, Vice President, Program Management, Berkeley Lights

Monoclonality assurance is a central regulatory requirement for all cell lines manufacturing biologic therapies. Imaging is currently the gold standard for confirming that production cell lines originate from a single cell.â€¯However, conventional well plate imaging is very labor-intensive and prone to error due to the presence of “ghost” cells and debris that are difficult to differentiate from cells.â€¯Opto™ cell line development (CLD) on the Berkeley Lights BeaconÂ® system provides a complete visual record of each clone from single-cell cloning through multiple days of on-chip culture.â€¯In addition, cell lines are recovered with >99% monoclonality assurance in under one week, removing the need for multiple lengthy rounds of cloning. Case studies will highlight how Beacon users are rapidly generating cell lines with unrivaled clonality assurance and titers superior to clones selected with alternative CLD methods.

