Donaldson buys reagent firm Isolere Bio

The acquisition of Isolere aims to position Donaldson to form separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs, says firm.

Minneapolis-based filtration firm, Donaldson Company, has bought early-stage biotech firm, Isolere, for an undisclosed fee. Isolere develops IsoTag reagents, which it says have been designed to drastically increase product quality and purity with quicker timelines to advance and enable access to affordable therapies.

“With the integral addition of Isolere to our Life Sciences portfolio, Donaldson is positioned to create premier separation and filtration solutions for emerging genetic-based drugs,” said Tod Carpenter, CEO of Donaldson.

Isolere was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. While specific financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed, once commercialized, the revenue from Isolere will be reported within the Donaldson Life Sciences division.

“Isolere is thrilled to join the Donaldson family and bring our novel affinity-phase separation technology to market,” said Kelli Luginbuhl, CEO Isolere.

“Our technology, complemented by Donaldson’s filtration excellence, is part of a larger vision to bring end-to-end solutions to the life sciences industry.”

In December 2021, Donaldson added a range of bioreactors, fermenters, and tangential flow filtration systems through the €41 million ($47 million) acquisition of Italy’s Solaris Biotechnology.