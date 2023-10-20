Allogene appoints a CFO; Genascence gets a CMO; Poseida adds an executive chairman and a CEO. Welcome to this week’s roundup brought to you by BioProcess Insider.

Poseida

Poseida has appointed Mark Gergen as executive chairman and Kristin Yarema, currently president of cell therapy, as the president and CEO.

Gergen, who joined the company in 2018, has over 30 years of experience. He has led the company through several strategic transitions, including a research collaboration with Takeda in October 2021, and forging a $50 million deal with Astellas Pharma earlier this year.

He said, “As I move into the role of executive chairman, I look forward to continuing to lead the board of directors and focus on additional strategic opportunities for the business.”

Also, in her third decade of biopharmaceutical leadership, Kristin Yarema previously worked as COO at Atara Biotherapeutics where she led the commercialization of the world’s first marketed allogeneic T cell therapy, Ebvallo, to treat a rare lymphoma.

“It will be a great honor to lead Poseida as president and CEO. It is a privilege to work alongside the outstanding employees at Poseida, and with our strategic partners, as we focus on unlocking the promise of cell and gene therapy for patients with serious diseases,” said Yarema.

Poseida is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases.

Allogene

Allogene has appointed Geoffrey Parker as CFO. With over 40 years of experience in finance and business development, Parker will serve as a member of the leadership team.

“Geoff’s extensive experience in biotechnology across all aspects of finance and business development strategy will be of tremendous value to Allogene as we advance our critical pipeline assets and explore new opportunities,” said CEO of Allogene, David Chang.

Parker, who is also one of the board of directors of Better Therapeutics and of Perrigo Company, said, “I am excited to join Allogene during this pivotal time in the company’s evolution. My focus will be on continuing its legacy of operational excellence through the lens of financial stewardship, and I look forward to being a part of Allogene as we work to expand access to CAR T for patients in need.”

The appointment at the allogeneic cell therapy firm will be effective by January 1, 2024.

Genascence

Genascence Corporation announced the appointment of Ian Lachlan McLean as chief medical officer (CMO). Bringing extensive clinical research and development experience with clinical practice expertise as rheumatologist, McLean will lead the gene therapy developer’s clinical development strategy.

“I am thrilled to welcome McLean as our chief medical officer. He is known for building bridges between science, medicine, and business, and brings decades of experience in drug development with an outstanding track record of building clinical development teams from the ground up,” said Chalberg, CEO of Genascence.

With 20+ years of experience, McLean has worked across multiple phases of therapeutics with expertise in early phase immunology and inflammation drug development.

“I am excited to join this outstanding team and advance our clinical program to ultimately achieve our mission of delivering curative therapies to patients in desperate need of better treatments,” said McLean.