Eppendorf says it will continue investing in production capabilities and infrastructure as it reports a record 12 months.

German life sciences tool provider Eppendorf reported revenues of €967 million($1.16 billion) for its fiscal year 2020, up 20.3% on the year prior.

“2020 was by far the most successful fiscal year for the Eppendorf Group,” co-CEOs Eva van Pelt and Peter Fruhstorfer said in a joint statement.

Like many of its fellow bioprocess suppliers, growth in sales across many of Eppendorf’s product portfolio was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Fruhstorfer adding: “The increase in demand for certain product categories was quite substantial in some cases, and it reflects the great relevance that Eppendorf devices and materials have, especially in the worldwide battle against the coronavirus pandemic.”

However, the ability to service the increased demand and to continue to do so came down to investments made across Eppendorf’s network, which totaled more than €142 million in the year, including €86.5 million ($104 million) in the expansion of its global production capacities.

“At Eppendorf, production capacities were expanded, office buildings modernized, sites expanded, and the technical infrastructure of Eppendorf’s subsidiaries were brought up to date,” spokesperson Sabrina Stock told BioProcess Insider.

“In 2020, the focus of global investments was on the German production sites in Oldenburg, Leipzig, Jülich, and Hamburg, but also on international subsidiaries such as the US competence center in Enfield, Connecticut. In addition, Eppendorf moved into new premises in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and opened its new sales headquarters for North America in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“For example, in Oldenburg, Germany, two new production halls went into operation in 2020, enabling production capacities at the location to be increased by 30%.”

With management expecting 2021 to continue to be dominated by coronavirus, demand for its products are anticipated to remain high.

According to Stock, “Eppendorf will continue to invest in its infrastructure, international offices, and production capacities, thus ensuring its future viability and success.”