CDMO VGXI will increase plasmid DNA capacity by over 500% through an investment at a site in Conroe, Texas.

The contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) did not divulge any financial details associated with its new headquarters and manufacturing plant. However, the facility will be located at Deison Technology Park in Conroe, Texas on a 21.5-acre area of land.

“The new facility is purpose built to support VGXI’s optimized Plasmid DNA production process at expanded scales and across multiple flexible manufacturing suites,” Christy Franco senior manager, Business Development at VGXI told BioProcess Insider. “Each suite will be capable of generating clinical grade material at small to large scales, with equipment ranging from a 10 L fermenter up to a 1500 L fermenter based on project requirements.”

VGXI has not disclosed the final square footage for phase one. However, the facility will increase its production capacity by over 500% during this phase. To support the expansion, the firm expects continued growth of both product and support teams.

The CDMO is on track for the building to be substantially completed by Q4 2021 and the site is expected to be fully operational by Q1 2022.

Additional 21 acres

The investment also provides the firm with the potential to expand beyond the initial building. VGXI will retain first pick for utilizing an additional 21 acres to support current company growth and future industry demand.

“The company has plans for continued expansion phases within the initial 21 acres as well as the additional 21 acres to support growth of the DNA and RNA markets including vaccines, immunotherapies, and cell & gene therapy industries,” said Franco.

Other firms have also invested in plasmid DNA to bolster their CDMO offering. Wacker acquired Genopis from Helixmith for $39 million in February, with the German chemical company dubbing it a strategic acquisition that added to its expansion in the market.

In December 2020, AGC Bio expanded offering at its site in Heidelberg, Germany. The firm said the expansion would serve the plasmid DNA space, which at the time was growing at 20 % CAGR.